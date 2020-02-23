Clear

Carson's Late Forecast 2/23

Grab the rain gear Monday!

Posted: Feb 23, 2020 10:32 PM
Updated: Feb 23, 2020 10:32 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
