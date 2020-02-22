Clear
ANNISTON FEMA FACILITY TO BE USED AS CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE CENTER

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement on Saturday.

Posted: Feb 22, 2020 7:11 PM
Updated: Feb 22, 2020 7:11 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
