Carson's Evening Forecast 2/22

Most of Sunday is dry but rain returns overnight and into Monday morning.

Posted: Feb 22, 2020 6:35 PM
Updated: Feb 22, 2020 6:35 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 46°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 47°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
