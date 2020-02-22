Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Carson's Morning Forecast 2/22

Enjoy the sunshine today! Clouds return Sunday and more rain arrives Sunday night.

Posted: Feb 22, 2020 7:27 AM
Updated: Feb 22, 2020 7:27 AM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Few Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Florence
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Fayetteville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Decatur
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Scottsboro
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events