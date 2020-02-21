News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning
View Alerts
Judge shortage at Madison County Courthouse
County leaders say there is a shortage of judges and that the problem is only getting worse
Posted: Feb 21, 2020 10:43 PM
Updated: Feb 21, 2020 10:43 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams
Huntsville
Clear
28°
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
32°
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
30°
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
29°
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
28°
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Some North Alabama schools on 2-hour delays Friday
Huntsville Police: Money stolen from memorial fund for slain officer Billy Clardy III
Tua Tagovailoa, more Alabama football players coming to Huntsville mall
Suspects wanted for armed robbery at Somerville Dollar General
Geraldine mayor: Assistant police chief on leave for ‘terroristic’ Facebook post
Residents from Madison and Jackson counties convicted of unemployment compensation fraud
Police looking for thief who stole 2,000 pills from a Russellville pharmacy
Mother of 4-year-old found wandering on Colbert County road turns herself in
Lacey's Spring business aims to brighten days along Highway 231 detour
New motions filed in criminal case against Limestone County sheriff
Community Events