News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning
View Alerts
Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday
WAAY 31's Casey Albritton tells us what supplies shoppers are stocking up on.
Posted: Feb 21, 2020 5:52 PM
Updated: Feb 21, 2020 5:52 PM
Posted By: Philip Green
Huntsville
Clear
36°
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
39°
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
34°
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
34°
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
39°
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Some North Alabama schools on 2-hour delays Friday
Tua Tagovailoa, more Alabama football players coming to Huntsville mall
Huntsville Police: Money stolen from memorial fund for slain officer Billy Clardy III
Suspects wanted for armed robbery at Somerville Dollar General
Sub-freezing temperatures and black ice concerns overnight
Geraldine mayor: Assistant police chief on leave for ‘terroristic’ Facebook post
Residents from Madison and Jackson counties convicted of unemployment compensation fraud
More deep cracks open on Highway 231, all lanes currently shut down
Police looking for thief who stole 2,000 pills from a Russellville pharmacy
Environmental group discovers site with toxic chemicals in Decatur
Community Events