Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Weather causes roadwork delays in Huntsville

Weather causes roadwork delays in Huntsville

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 5:47 PM
Updated: Feb 21, 2020 5:47 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Florence
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Fayetteville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Decatur
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events