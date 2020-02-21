Clear

02/22/20 Evening Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 5:08 PM
Updated: Feb 21, 2020 5:08 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 37°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 40°
