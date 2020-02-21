News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
02/22/20 Evening Weather
Kate's Forecast
Posted: Feb 21, 2020 5:08 PM
Updated: Feb 21, 2020 5:08 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Clear
42°
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
44°
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 40°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
37°
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
42°
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
43°
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 40°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Some North Alabama schools on 2-hour delays Friday
Tua Tagovailoa, more Alabama football players coming to Huntsville mall
Sub-freezing temperatures and black ice concerns overnight
Suspects wanted for armed robbery at Somerville Dollar General
More deep cracks open on Highway 231, all lanes currently shut down
Residents from Madison and Jackson counties convicted of unemployment compensation fraud
Geraldine mayor: Assistant police chief on leave for ‘terroristic’ Facebook post
Environmental group discovers site with toxic chemicals in Decatur
Police looking for thief who stole 2,000 pills from a Russellville pharmacy
Decatur police charge woman with stabbing victim multiple times
Community Events