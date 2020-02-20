Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

District names new interim CSFO

The Huntsville City School Board has appointed an interim CSFO

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 10:42 PM
Updated: Feb 20, 2020 10:42 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams
Huntsville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Florence
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Decatur
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events