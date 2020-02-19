News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning
View Alerts
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Police cracking down on illegal gambling
Police in Decatur are cracking down on illegal gambling
Posted: Feb 19, 2020 10:37 PM
Updated: Feb 19, 2020 10:37 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams
Huntsville
Overcast
47°
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Florence
Broken Clouds
49°
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
45°
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Decatur
Broken Clouds
47°
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
50°
Hi: 54° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Dry Wednesday, snow possible Thursday morning
Huntsville emergency crews respond to fire at Polaris
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Boaz bank
More deep cracks open on Highway 231, all lanes currently shut down
Madison City Council considering fee that could cost some homebuyers more than $10,000
Boaz police arrest murder suspect, identify victim in bank shooting
Auburn research team completes first day of testing on Highway 231 cracks
Medical marijuana bill clears Alabama Senate committee
Man suffers serious injuries in Huntsville crash
Florence police seek liquor store robbery suspect
Community Events