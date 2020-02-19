Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Sparkman falls to Oak Mountain

Senators are out of the tournament

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 12:53 PM
Updated: Feb 19, 2020 12:53 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events