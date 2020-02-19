News
Clear
Morgan County Flooding
People in the Laceys Spring community continue to deal with the latest bout of rain.
Posted: Feb 19, 2020 8:05 AM
Updated: Feb 19, 2020 8:05 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Most Popular Stories
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Boaz bank
Madison City Council considering fee that could cost some homebuyers more than $10,000
More deep cracks open on Highway 231, all lanes currently shut down
Jackson County deputies investigating reports of fake police officer stopping drivers
Suspended employee sues Limestone County Board of Education president and superintendent
1 in custody, 1 sought after Morgan County car chase
Alabama Gov. Ivey issues State of Emergency due to recent flooding
Official: Armed Tennessee corrections officer fatally shot by police
Authorities working to identify body found near Guntersville Dam
Two homes collapsed in landslide along the Tennessee River. Now a road is in danger too
Community Events