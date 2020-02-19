Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Hwy 231 Roadwork Continues

The team from Auburn is conducting further soil samples to determine the best long term fixes.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 7:48 AM
Updated: Feb 19, 2020 7:48 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Huntsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events