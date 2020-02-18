Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Flooded streets in Colbert County cause traffic headaches

Flooded streets in Colbert County cause traffic headaches

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 6:47 PM
Updated: Feb 18, 2020 6:47 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events