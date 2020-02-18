Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flash Flood Watch

02/18/20 Evening Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 4:59 PM
Updated: Feb 18, 2020 4:59 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
