News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Advisory
View Alerts
1 in custody, 1 sought after Morgan County car chase
1 in custody, 1 sought after Morgan County car chase
Posted: Feb 18, 2020 12:58 PM
Updated: Feb 18, 2020 12:58 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
61°
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
61°
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
59°
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
60°
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
59°
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Authorities working to identify body found near Guntersville Dam
More deep cracks open on Highway 231, all lanes currently shut down
Two people hit by vehicle in Madison shopping center
Men have strong reactions to proposed Alabama vasectomy bill
Madison City Council considering fee that could cost some homebuyers more than $10,000
Here’s what you need to know if you are stopped at a DUI checkpoint, and why Huntsville does them
1 in custody, 1 sought after Morgan County car chase
Two homes collapsed in landslide along the Tennessee River. Now a road is in danger too
UPDATE: Police investigating two shootings in north Huntsville
Black ice causing issues for drivers along Highway 231 in Huntsville
Community Events