News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning
View Alerts
Tuesday Fast Cast
Tuesday Morning's Top Stories
Posted: Feb 18, 2020 7:23 AM
Updated: Feb 18, 2020 7:23 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Huntsville
Overcast
60°
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
62°
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
57°
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
60°
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
55°
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Authorities working to identify body found near Guntersville Dam
More deep cracks open on Highway 231, all lanes currently shut down
Two people hit by vehicle in Madison shopping center
Men have strong reactions to proposed Alabama vasectomy bill
Two homes collapsed in landslide along the Tennessee River. Now a road is in danger too
Here’s what you need to know if you are stopped at a DUI checkpoint, and why Huntsville does them
Blue Origin to open new rocket engine facility in Huntsville
Black ice causing issues for drivers along Highway 231 in Huntsville
Huntsville native identified as victim of Houston County wreck
UPDATE: Police investigating two shootings in north Huntsville
Community Events