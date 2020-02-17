Clear
Investigators working to identify body found near Guntersville Dam

A body found near the Guntersville Dam on Monday is now at a forensics lab awaiting an autopsy

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 10:50 PM
Updated: Feb 17, 2020 10:53 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams
