Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Crews Working To Find Out Cause Of Crack

Crews are wrapping up a day of work as they try to find out what led to major cracks on Highway 231.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 6:35 PM
Updated: Feb 17, 2020 6:35 PM
Posted By: Garrett Shots
Huntsville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events