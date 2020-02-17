News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning
View Alerts
Search Over At Buck's Pocket
Search Over At Buck's Pocket
Posted: Feb 17, 2020 7:27 AM
Updated: Feb 17, 2020 7:58 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis
Huntsville
Few Clouds
49°
Hi: 64° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 47°
More Weather
Florence
Broken Clouds
48°
Hi: 64° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 46°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
54°
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
50°
Hi: 63° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
52°
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
More deep cracks open on Highway 231, all lanes currently shut down
Crews discover missing driver, vehicle in Buck's Pocket State Park
Huntsville native identified as victim of Houston County wreck
State Bureau of Investigation takes over probe after officers shoot, kill Marshall County suspect
Governor picks 2 Huntsville residents for gambling task force
Crews still working to determine what caused deep cracks on Highway 231
Black ice causing issues for drivers along Highway 231 in Huntsville
Florence adds 12 new businesses
Jackson County man gets 7 ½ years in prison on child porn charge
Alabama bill would bar transgender students from some sports teams
Community Events