Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Carson's Late Forecast 2/15

A stray sprinkle is possible Sunday, but most spots will stay dry. Widespread rain arrives Tuesday.

Posted: Feb 15, 2020 10:25 PM
Updated: Feb 15, 2020 10:25 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 48°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events