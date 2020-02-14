News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning
View Alerts
Highway 231 construction delaying other road projects
Highway 231 construction delaying other road projects
Posted: Feb 14, 2020 6:58 PM
Updated: Feb 14, 2020 6:58 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Clear
33°
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
35°
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
30°
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
32°
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
37°
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
More deep cracks open on Highway 231, all lanes currently shut down
Man arrested for hanging puppy from tree in Jackson County
Storm destroys construction work at new Lincoln County school
State Bureau of Investigation takes over probe after officers shoot, kill Marshall County suspect
Timeline being developed for Hwy. 231 road crack repairs in Lacey's Spring
Stranded 18-wheeler causes delays on Highway 231 detour
Hartselle City Schools closed due to low water supply; Utility asking customers to conserve
New Hope, New Team
Shootout inside Walmart store in Mobile leaves 2 dead
All lanes open on Highway 72 after wreck on Chapman Mountain
Community Events