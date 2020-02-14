Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Rob's February 14th North Alabama Weather Forecast

Cold temperatures that will feel even colder due to wind chill. Dry for today and the weekend ahead.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 7:23 AM
Updated: Feb 14, 2020 7:23 AM
Posted By: Ben Acosta
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Florence
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Fayetteville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Decatur
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Scottsboro
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events