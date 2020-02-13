News
Tornado touched down in Lauderdale County
National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Lauderdale County
Posted: Feb 13, 2020 8:01 PM
Updated: Feb 13, 2020 8:01 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
