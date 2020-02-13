02/13/20 Evening Weather

Clear
Kate's forecast

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 6:18 PM
Updated: Feb 13, 2020 6:18 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Florence
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
