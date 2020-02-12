News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lauderdale, Limestone counties
Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory
View Alerts
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
02/12/20 Evening Weather
Kate's Forecast
Posted: Feb 12, 2020 5:07 PM
Updated: Feb 12, 2020 5:07 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Overcast
69°
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
63°
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
64°
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
69°
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
55°
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Large crack in Lacey’s Spring road causing delays, emergency repairs underway
Navistar breaks ground on Huntsville expansion that will bring 145 jobs
Decatur police: 1 shot in back on 7th Avenue
Four parks in the Shoals closed due to flooding
Morgan, Colbert county schools on 2-hour delay Wednesday
Father reunited with his toddler after he saw her get abducted from their driveway
Flooding closes several North Alabama roadways
Some Tennessee Valley schools closed or delayed Tuesday due to flooding
A father said his toddler was abducted from their driveway. Police now say he fabricated some details
Terrifying crash video shows students tossed around school bus
Community Events