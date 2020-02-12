News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory
View Alerts
Morgan County Cracked Road Repair
The southbound lane of Hwy 231 in Laceys Spring will receive some much needed care.
Posted: Feb 12, 2020 12:19 PM
Updated: Feb 12, 2020 12:19 PM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Huntsville
Overcast
59°
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
54°
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
54°
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
56°
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
50°
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Large crack in Lacey’s Spring road causing delays, emergency repairs underway
Decatur police: 1 shot in back on 7th Avenue
Navistar breaks ground on Huntsville expansion that will bring 145 jobs
Morgan, Colbert county schools on 2-hour delay Wednesday
Some Tennessee Valley schools closed or delayed Tuesday due to flooding
Athens police: Father charged with endangering baby
Flooding closes several North Alabama roadways
Father reunited with his toddler after he saw her get abducted from their driveway
Limestone County judge pleads not guilty to criminal charge
Four parks in the Shoals closed due to flooding
Community Events