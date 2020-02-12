Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Morgan County Cracked Road Repair

The southbound lane of Hwy 231 in Laceys Spring will receive some much needed care.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 12:19 PM
Updated: Feb 12, 2020 12:19 PM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events