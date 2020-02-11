Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Flooding impacts in Morgan County

Flooding impacts in Morgan County

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 8:05 AM
Updated: Feb 11, 2020 8:08 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis
Huntsville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events