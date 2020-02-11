Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tuesday Fast Cast

Tuesday Morning's Top Stories

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 7:35 AM
Updated: Feb 11, 2020 7:35 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events