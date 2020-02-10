News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS Some North Alabama schools delayed on Tuesday due to flooding
Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning
View Alerts
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Lacey's Spring neighbors prepare to evacuate due to flooding
Lacey's Spring neighbors prepare to evacuate due to flooding
Posted: Feb 10, 2020 5:19 PM
Updated: Feb 10, 2020 5:19 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Overcast
55°
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
60°
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
55°
Hi: 57° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
55°
Hi: 58° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
54°
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
State Bureau of Investigation takes over probe after officers shoot, kill Marshall County suspect
Flooding closes several North Alabama roadways
Search for missing driver at Buck's Pocket suspended indefinitely
Madison County volunteer fire departments warn residents to prepare for flooding
Lawrence County Schools dismissing early due to flooding
Some North Alabama schools delayed on Tuesday due to flooding
Alabama Attorney General files new motions in case against Limestone County sheriff
Tuscumbia police investigating after woman found dead
Flooding closes road in Somerville, residents prepare for more rain
West Virginia man arrested for traveling to Madison County for sex with minor, production of child pornography
Community Events