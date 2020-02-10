Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Roads closed due to flooding

Roads closed due to flooding

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 11:59 AM
Updated: Feb 10, 2020 11:59 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events