News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory
View Alerts
PEOPLE IN MORGAN COUNTY WORRY ABOUT FLOODING WITH RAIN COMING NEXT WEEK
Just before the next rain event hits North Alabama again, Lacey's Spring residents worry.
Posted: Feb 8, 2020 11:01 PM
Updated: Feb 8, 2020 11:01 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
Huntsville
Clear
36°
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
36°
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
34°
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
33°
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
32°
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Alabama teacher charged with sex abuse of student, 12
Huntsville massage parlor operators get 3-year ban for providing sexual services
Hobbs Island Road heavily flooded on Friday
UPDATE: 1 dead after Decatur shooting; suspect in custody
A school played 'The Lion King' at a fundraising event. Now it has to pay a third of what it raised
Winter Weather Advisory issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall counties
Trump fires two major impeachment figures -- Alexander Vindman and Gordon Sondland
Major flooding could hit Lincoln County again
Huntsville police want help identifying Airport Road theft suspects
No one injured in Marshall County house fire
Community Events