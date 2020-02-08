Clear
Carson's Evening Forecast 2/8

Sunny Sunday before heavy rain returns for much of the work week.

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 6:35 PM
Updated: Feb 8, 2020 6:35 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Few Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
