News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Winter Weather Advisory
View Alerts
02/07/20 10 PM Weather
Kate's Forecast
Posted: Feb 7, 2020 10:25 PM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 10:25 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
35°
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
38°
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
32°
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
36°
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
30°
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Huntsville massage parlor operators get 3-year ban for providing sexual services
Huntsville police want help identifying Airport Road theft suspects
UPDATE: 1 dead after Decatur shooting; suspect in custody
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office finds body while responding to vehicle fire; murder suspect in custody
A school played 'The Lion King' at a fundraising event. Now it has to pay a third of what it raised
No one injured in Marshall County house fire
A company sent an Ohio man 55,000 copies of the same letter
Some North Alabama schools closing or delaying start times due to inclement weather
Man found dead in creek after Woodville wreck
A Florida trooper stopped to help a motorist with a broken-down car. The man killed him
Community Events