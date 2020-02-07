Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH: Democratic presidential candidate debate in New Hampshire Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Noticias Principales 9 de febrero

Noticias Principales 9 de febrero

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 8:01 PM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 8:01 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Florence
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events