Clear
Rob's February 7 North Alabama Weather Forecast

Dry weekend with a warming trend but heavy rain returns Monday.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 12:11 PM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 12:11 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Florence
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Decatur
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Scottsboro
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
