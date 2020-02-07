Clear
BREAKING NEWS Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office finds body while responding to vehicle fire; murder suspect in custody Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Madison County Roads Patching

Crews to patch roads before more rain

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 7:49 AM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 7:49 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis
Huntsville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Florence
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Decatur
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events