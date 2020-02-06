Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Collinsville family recalls rescue after mobile home floods

Collinsville family recalls rescue after mobile home floods

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 9:40 PM
Updated: Feb 6, 2020 9:40 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events