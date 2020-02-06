News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory
View Alerts
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
02/06/20 6 PM Weather
Kate's Forecast
Posted: Feb 6, 2020 6:36 PM
Updated: Feb 6, 2020 6:36 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Overcast
43°
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
41°
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
41°
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
42°
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
46°
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
A school played 'The Lion King' at a fundraising event. Now it has to pay a third of what it raised
Man found dead in creek after Woodville wreck
Jackson County Sheriff's Office: Search for missing person suspended at Buck's Pocket State Park
Highway 117 in DeKalb County reopened after mud, debris washed over road
'I'm sorry ma'am, I'm naked:' Limestone County woman encounters wanted man at her home
Some North Alabama schools closing or delaying start times due to inclement weather
Here's when Wendy's starts serving breakfast
UPDATE: Flooding closes, blocks many roads in North Alabama
Lincoln Co. rescue squad responds to two water rescues
Actor Kirk Douglas dead at 103
Community Events