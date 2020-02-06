Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Roads Flooded Across North Alabama

Sydney Martin was on Brownsboro Road which was one of the many roads flooded across North Alabama.

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 5:48 PM
Updated: Feb 6, 2020 5:48 PM
Posted By: Jacob Woods
Huntsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events