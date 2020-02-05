Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man wanted in Alabama and Tennesse arrested (Credit: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 12:21 PM
Updated: Feb 5, 2020 12:21 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events