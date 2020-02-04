News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning
View Alerts
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
AEW Dynamite in Huntsville
AEW having live show at VBC Wednesday
Posted: Feb 4, 2020 8:46 PM
Updated: Feb 4, 2020 8:46 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake
Huntsville
Overcast
65°
Hi: 64° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
67°
Hi: 66° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
64°
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
64°
Hi: 64° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
61°
Hi: 64° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Family of 8-year-old injured in Town Creek tornado asks John Cena to visit him in the hospital
Burglars hit four Colbert County gas stations in one night
Former Huntsville college student accused of sending classified U.S. defense information to China
Limestone County deputies searching for suspect wanted on warrants from Tennessee
Decatur police: Inmate steals, wrecks Winston County Sheriff's Office cruiser
Madison County District Attorney's Office explains why charges are rare in most accidental shootings
Athens man and his son accused of beating victim with pistol, brass knuckles
Decatur police: Driver wanted in hit-and-run wreck that injured 4 city employees
Uneven terrain, cracks in Limestone County road are expensive to fix, says engineer
Madison County Sheriff’s Office says no charges expected after 5-year-old shot himself in driveway
Community Events