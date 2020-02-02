Clear
BREAKING NEWS Madison County Sheriff's Office investigates accidental death of a child Full Story

LINCOLN COUNTY, FAYETTEVILLE CITY SCHOOLS CLOSED ON MONDAY DUE TO ILLNESSES

This is the second day that both districts decided to close due to illnesses.

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 11:10 PM
Updated: Feb 2, 2020 11:10 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
Huntsville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events