Carson's Evening Forecast 2/2

Clouds build in Monday before rain arrives early Tuesday. Strong storms are possible Wednesday.

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 5:34 PM
Updated: Feb 2, 2020 5:34 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 48°
