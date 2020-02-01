Clear

Carson's Evening Forecast 2/1

Lots of sunshine Sunday before rain arrives late Monday night. Strong storms are possible Wednesday.

Posted: Feb 1, 2020 6:25 PM
Updated: Feb 1, 2020 6:25 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
