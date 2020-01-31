Clear

01/31/20 Late Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 10:25 PM
Updated: Jan 31, 2020 10:25 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 49°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
