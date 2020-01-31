Clear

New information released about deadly Jackson County dock fire

New information released about deadly Jackson County dock fire

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 12:10 PM
Updated: Jan 31, 2020 12:10 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events