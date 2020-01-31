News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville police: Mastin Lake Road between Lucretia Avenue, Buttrey Drive closed due to house fire
Full Story
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Officials discuss deadly dock fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro
Posted: Jan 31, 2020 11:04 AM
Updated: Jan 31, 2020 11:04 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
51°
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
53°
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
52°
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Decatur
Broken Clouds
51°
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
48°
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 48°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
WAAY I-TEAM: Limestone County, Alabama Republican parties dump candidate
Ben Carson visits Russellville plant, talks manufactured housing regulations
Secretary Ben Carson to visit Russellville
Scottsboro brothers renaming their boat to honor friends lost in Jackson County dock fire
Amanda Foster's family calls her a hero after deadly Scottsboro dock fire
Lincoln County, Fayetteville City, TN, public schools closed Friday due to illness outbreak
Sheriff: Limestone County woman pulls pistol on man trying to attack her on I-65
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigating child’s death
'It was weave heaven. Now it's not:' Huntsville store devastated after $250,000 of hair stolen
Woman arrested after standoff with Huntsville police
Community Events