Clear

Schools out after flu outbreak

Students across Lincoln County, Tennessee are off on Friday after a wave of absences due to illness

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 10:42 PM
Updated: Jan 30, 2020 10:42 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams
Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 48°
Florence
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events