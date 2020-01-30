Clear

Brother of Yancy Roper speaks on his death in Scottsboro dock fire

Brother of Yancy Roper speaks on his death in Scottsboro dock fire

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 7:17 PM
Updated: Jan 30, 2020 7:17 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Few Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events